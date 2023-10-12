On the occasion of Brazil Game Show 2023, ATLUS has shared a new trailer for Persona 3 Reloadwhich gives us a glimpse into the life we’ll have at the dorm Iwatodai within the game.

“Welcome (again) to Iwatodai Dormitory! From curling up with a good book to growing a garden with your friends, there are plenty of activities to do here when you’re not busy saving the world.”

Persona 3 Reload it will be available next time February 2, 2024 all over the world, up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PCalso available from day one on Game Pass for all subscribers. Let’s see the new trailer below, with English and Japanese audio.

Persona 3 Reload – Iwatodai Dormitory





Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu