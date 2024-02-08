Persona 3 Reload has reached 1m sales globally less than a week after it released.

This makes it the fastest-selling game not only in the Persona series, but also in the history of developer Atlus.

For comparison, Persona 5 Royal's multi-platform release took two months to reach 1.3m units sold.



The success of Persona 5 has seen Atlus revisiting its back catalog of games in the series recently. As well as developing spin-offs Persona 5 Strikers and Persona 5 Tactica, ports of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox were both released in January 2023.

Persona 3 Reload, which runs in Unreal Engine 4, overhauls the original's graphics and UI, and this move has paid off. In our Persona 3 Reload review, Kaan Serin praised the remake for adding “welcome modernisations” to the nearly 20-year-old game.

Persona 3 Reload sold 1,000,000 copies worldwide within its first week, becoming the fastest selling game in ATLUS history! 🎉 A huge thank you to our community for your incredible support! We look forward to breaking more records with you. 💙 pic.twitter.com/C2abDAwCDs — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) February 8, 2024

Next up for the Persona series is another spin-off called Persona 5: The Phantom X, a free-to-play mobile game with in-app purchases. Atlus is working on Metaphor: ReFantazio, due later this year, a new RPG which builds on Persona's social gameplay.

Fellow Sega developer RGG Studio and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth reached the same milestone as Persona 3 Reload, making it the fastest-selling title in the Like a Dragon series.