ATLUS has released the launch trailer for Persona 3 Reloadavailable starting today on PlayStation, Xbox And PC. As previously anticipated, this remake of the beloved third chapter of the franchise brings with it Lots of improvements both on a technical and gameplay level. Furthermore, there will be new events linked to the Strega group and some of our allies in order to further expand the main plot.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that if you want to know more about the game you can find lots of details about it in our in-depth review. Good vision!

Persona 3 Reload – Launch Trailer

The game that reinvented the RPG genre, Persona 3 Reload™, is available now Available now on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Steam, PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4 Milan, 2 February 2024 – Today ATLUS released Persona 3 Reload for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Xbox Game Pass, Steam, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Persona 3 Reload is a thrilling reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern age with a revamped combat system, cutting-edge graphics and gameplay, remastered audio with new English dubbing, and more modern usability options. Watch the gameplay trailer for Persona 3 Reload here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XO2L8H74ztU Players can purchase the Premium, Deluxe, and Standard digital versions for all available platforms, as well as the Standard Edition for select physical platforms through This website. To celebrate the release of Persona 3 Reloadthere are some digital and physical promotions going on right now. Persona 3 Reload WEBTOON – From the hand of the well-known creator of WEBTOON Originals Merryweather Media a five-episode miniseries adaptation has been created that introduces readers to the story of Persona 3 Reload. The first two episodes are available on WEBTOON, the largest webcomic platform in the world; stay tuned for weekly releases of the remaining episodes.

– From the hand of the well-known creator of WEBTOON Originals Merryweather Media a five-episode miniseries adaptation has been created that introduces readers to the story of Persona 3 Reload. The first two episodes are available on WEBTOON, the largest webcomic platform in the world; stay tuned for weekly releases of the remaining episodes. Yokocho/Ichiba collaboration – To celebrate the release of the game, the iconic London ramen joint Ramen Yokocho has created three incredible menu sets, each named after a key character from the game, available until April. During the collaboration period, a pop-up dessert is also available at Ichiba, in Westfield London, where Persona 3 Reload themed donuts and bubble tea can be purchased.

– To celebrate the release of the game, the iconic London ramen joint Ramen Yokocho has created three incredible menu sets, each named after a key character from the game, available until April. During the collaboration period, a pop-up dessert is also available at Ichiba, in Westfield London, where Persona 3 Reload themed donuts and bubble tea can be purchased. Level up with Nanoleaf – Do you love Persona 3 Reload and want to improve your gaming experience? To celebrate the release, you can get lost in the Dark Hour with the Full Immersion Bundle: The bright backlight will illuminate your gaming space with the vivid colors of Persona 3 Reload.

– Do you love Persona 3 Reload and want to improve your gaming experience? To celebrate the release, you can get lost in the Dark Hour with the Full Immersion Bundle: The bright backlight will illuminate your gaming space with the vivid colors of Persona 3 Reload. 3D billboards -Keep your eyes peeled for 3D billboards of Aigis, the protagonist and Thanatos in Downtown Los Angeles and Times Square in New York City! You'll also be able to spot Persona 3 Reload on billboards in central London. You take on the role of a new student, overwhelmed by an unexpected fate, and enter the “hidden” hour between one day and the next. He awakens incredible power and unlocks the mysteries of Tartarus, fight for your friends and leave an indelible mark on their memories. Immerse yourself in the Dark Hour and awaken the depths of your heart! Title Persona 3 Reload Exit date February 2, 2024 Platforms Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4. Also available for Xbox Game Pass. Versions and prices Premium Digital Edition (console and PC) – €99.99 Deluxe Digital Edition (console and PC) – €79.99 Standard Digital Edition (console and PC) – €69.99 Standard physical edition (console only) – €69.99 Languages Dubbing: Japanese, English Game Texts: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), Korean, Japanese, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Turkish, Russian Website https://persona.atlus.com/p3r Copyright ⒸATLUS. ⒸSEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office. ATLUS, the ATLUS logo, and Persona 3 Reload are registered trademarks or trademarks of ATLUS Co., Ltd. or its affiliates. SEGA and the SEGA logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

