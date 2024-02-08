ATLUS announced that physical shipments and digital sales of Persona 3 Reload they have exceeded one million units all over the world. This makes Persona 3 Reload the fastest-selling ATLUS title ever.
Persona 3 Reload released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on February 2 all over the world. It is also available through Xbox Game Pass.
The official tweet reads, in translation: “Persona 3 Reload sold 1,000,000 copies worldwide in its first week, becoming the fastest-selling game in ATLUS history! A huge thank you to our community for its incredible support! I'm looking forward to breaking more records with you.”
Persona 3 Reload, our review
In our review of Persona 3 Reload we explained to you that the game “rests on such strong foundations that it is still largely enjoyable today by anyone and the work done by Atlus on the mechanics and technical sector has still managed to significantly modernize the game .”
Although not perfect, therefore, from our point of view you should not miss Persona 3 Reload, especially because its story is among the best in the gaming world and deserves to be (re)discovered.
