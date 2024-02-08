ATLUS announced that physical shipments and digital sales of Persona 3 Reload they have exceeded one million units all over the world. This makes Persona 3 Reload the fastest-selling ATLUS title ever.

Persona 3 Reload released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on February 2 all over the world. It is also available through Xbox Game Pass.

The official tweet reads, in translation: “Persona 3 Reload sold 1,000,000 copies worldwide in its first week, becoming the fastest-selling game in ATLUS history! A huge thank you to our community for its incredible support! I'm looking forward to breaking more records with you.”