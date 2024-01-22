The new trailer live action by Persona 3 Reload sees the presence of the actor Aidan Gallagher, Number 5 of The Umbrella Academy, the famous series produced by Netflix. He's grown up, hasn't he?

In the videoAidan wanders around the game's scenarios, introducing us to the narrative assumptions of Atlus' RPG and finally transforming into a character before launching into the attack of a threatening enemy.

Releasing February 2nd, Persona 3 Reload redesigns the classic experience originally released in 2006, changing not only the graphics but also several aspects of the gameplay.