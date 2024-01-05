ATLUS shared the opening video of Persona 3 Reload, the remake of the third chapter arriving next month worldwide. Accompanying the video made in traditional animation we find the song “Full Moon Full Life” made specifically for this version of the game.

Furthermore, the special “Lotus Juice's Persona Music Night RELOAD” will be broadcast live on YouTube tomorrow, January 6, at 10:00 am. It will introduce us to the soundtrack of Persona 3 Reload with a radio-style program.

The release date of Persona 3 Reload is set for February 2 and will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC, from day one also on the Game Pass subscription service. Let's see the video below.

Persona 3 Reload – Opening





Lotus Juice's Persona Music Night RELOAD

Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu