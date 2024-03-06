Persona 3 Reload is receiving an expansion pass, adding the much-requested expansion The Answer.

The remake was criticized for not including all expansions from previous versions of the game, although dataminers discovered hints of this expansion passed last week.

As announced at tonight's Xbox Partner Preview, Episode Aigis is coming in September 2024 as the third wave of the expansion pass.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Persona 3 Reload — Opening Movie Watch on YouTube

Before that, on 12th March, two music sets from Persona 5 Royal and Persona 4 Golden will be added.

In May, the second wave will add new costumes and music from The Velvet Room.

Then Episode Aigis: The Answer will arrive in September. This expansion, originally included in Persona 3 FES, adds an epilogue focused on AI character Aigis to round out the story.



The expansion pass detailed. | Image credit: Atlus

It looks like, however, the female protagonist from Persona 3 Portable won't be added as part of this expansion pass.

“Reload adds welcome modernizations to the wonderfully deadly coming-of-age story that captured hearts in 2006, though visual tweaks undermine the thematic coherence,” reads our Persona 3 Reload review.