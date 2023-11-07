Atlus has released a new trailer dedicated to the cast of primary and secondary characters of Persona 3 Reload. This time the center of attention is Fuuka Yamagishi, voiced by Suzie Yeung for the English version and by Mamiko Noto for the Japanese voice.

After the films dedicated to Akihiko Sanada and Junpei Iori, today’s trailer focuses on a non-playable character but still central to part of the events of the plot. Within the SEES (Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad), in fact, he plays the support role that analyzes the enemies’ weak points and offers suggestions in battle. As we can see in the video, he can also use his Persona to deliver passive bonuses for the whole teamtherefore proving to be a precious ally during explorations in Tartarus.