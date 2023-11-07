Atlus has released a new trailer dedicated to the cast of primary and secondary characters of Persona 3 Reload. This time the center of attention is Fuuka Yamagishi, voiced by Suzie Yeung for the English version and by Mamiko Noto for the Japanese voice.
After the films dedicated to Akihiko Sanada and Junpei Iori, today’s trailer focuses on a non-playable character but still central to part of the events of the plot. Within the SEES (Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad), in fact, he plays the support role that analyzes the enemies’ weak points and offers suggestions in battle. As we can see in the video, he can also use his Persona to deliver passive bonuses for the whole teamtherefore proving to be a precious ally during explorations in Tartarus.
Persona 3 Reload arrives on PC, consoles and Game Pass in February
Before leaving you, we remind you that Persona 3 Reload will be available in stores starting from February 2, 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and Xbox One. From launch it will also be included in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalogue, Microsoft’s subscription service.
In a few days, however, it will be the turn of the strategic spin-off Persona 5 Tactica, of which we recently saw a trailer focused on the combat system.
#Persona #Reload #Fuuka #Yamagishi #protagonist #trailer