Announced during the Xbox Games Showcase, Persona 3 Reload is the remake of the episode originally published in 2006, moved in this case by the powerful Unreal Engine 5 to ensure a visual rendering adequate to today’s standards.

Persona 3 Reload was shown at Anime Expo 2023 with a first trailer of the gameplay : In addition to a series of in-game sequences with dialogue and turn-based combat, the video also allows you to listen to the English voice acting, a first for the game produced by Atlus.

The story of Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload tells the history of a student who has just moved to the city of Iwatodai, where an event called Dark Hour occurs at night: the opening of a portal that allows the protagonist and his friends to access the mysterious Tartarus tower.

Inside, the boys of the team can dedicate themselves to facing the evil creatures known as Shadows, using the power of their Personas to eliminate these terrible threats and make the world a more peaceful place.

