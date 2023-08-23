We first heard of Persona 3 Reload during the Summer Game Fest and, since then, fans of the Atlus series have been waiting for new information to be released regarding the long-awaited return of this beloved RPG. Finally that moment has come.

A few minutes ago the new Persona 3 Reload trailer, “Meet the SEES” was released and, at its end, it was finally revealed the release date of the title: the game will arrive on Xbox consoles, PlayStation and PC on February 2, 2024.

In addition to this valuable information, the Collector’s Edition of the title, note how Aigis Editionin honor of one of the characters around which the plot of the game revolves.

The Aigis Edition of Persona 3 Reload will contain a Aigis character action figuretwo CDs containing the soundtrack of the game, an art-book and a code to download all the additional content available at launch as well as, of course, the physical version of the game.

Persona 3, originally released in 2006, narrates the adventures of our protagonist, a young student who discovers he is the key to facing the threat of the Shadowsdark monsters that are disturbing the existence of citizenship.

The RPG title returns with a new graphic design made with an Unreal Engine for its new Reload version and the possibility of experiencing the enthralling story in the first person thanks to the cutscenes adapted to today’s market.