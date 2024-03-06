The expansion pass for the Atlus remake has been revealed, which will include new costumes, background music and new playable content with the episode Aigis The Answer

During the Xbox Partner Showcase, the Persona 3 Reload expansion pass was revealed, which will include new costumes, background music and new playable content with the episode Aigis The Answer. Epilogue added to the deluxe re-release of Persona 3 for PlayStation 2, The Answer was a combat-focused sequel set after the events of Persona 3, starring the android Aigis. While it was a rather challenging experience and with less emphasis on the social-sim RPG aspect that made the base game great, further details indicate that the epilogue will benefit from “cutting-edge graphics, modernized features to enhance the gaming experience and all updates included in Persona 3 Reload”.

The Aigis The Answer episode will arrive in September in the third wave of the expansion pass and will be available to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers at no additional cost until January 31, 2025. This update is considerably more substantial than the first two waves, which include the Persona 5 Royal BGM set in March and the Velvet BGM and costume set in May. Non-subscribers or owners of Persona 3 Reload on other platforms will be able to purchase the expansion pass at launch on March 12.