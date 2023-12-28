













Likewise, it presents what school life offers, the ability to explore the classroom and the answers that can be obtained, interact with NPCs (Non Controllable Characters) and even receive text messages from friends, which adds more dynamism.

Persona 3 Reload Not only does it offer something new visually, but its mechanics and options update the original title and bring it closer to what it currently offers Persona 5.

So things are a little different at Gekkoukan High School, where it is now possible to explore the answers given by others during classroom questions.

In the new video, several characters and Social Links that players can meet are presented.

Fountain: Atlus.

This also allows for glimpses into SEES dorm life. As we mentioned before, players can receive text messages from friends and classmates on Persona 3 Reload.

Responding to them can unlock opportunities to hang out and strengthen relationships. In addition to the above, players can still use the in-game network to discover how their teammates spent specific days.

It's Christmas, and we're in Tartarus. 🎄 Get a special look at the winter outfits for the Protagonist, Yukari, Junpei, and Akihiko in Persona 3 Reload for the December full moon! pic.twitter.com/S7ouFzejls — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) December 26, 2023

The launch of Persona 3 Reload It's getting closer, and that's why Atlus is sharing more information about this game.

According to the plan, it will be available on February 2, 2024 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC through Steam.

There are unconfirmed rumors of a version for Nintendo Switch but they could be real, since this title is developed in Unreal Engine 4, which is compatible with this console.

