During the Xbox Partner Preview it was announced with a trailer also the Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Passor a DLC package for the remake of the third chapter of the Atlus series which also includes the bulk Episode Aigis: The Answerwhich is a notable addition to the main story.

Please note that all content within the package will be available at launch within the catalog Xbox Game Passtherefore subscribers will be able to access it essentially for free, within the subscription to the Microsoft service.

As presented in the trailer, these are significant additions, with elements more or less important in terms of actual game content.

However, it is a series of additions, with the first “waves” representing content of lesser relevance but which can still be interesting for great fans of the series.