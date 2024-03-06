During the Xbox Partner Preview it was announced with a trailer also the Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Passor a DLC package for the remake of the third chapter of the Atlus series which also includes the bulk Episode Aigis: The Answerwhich is a notable addition to the main story.
Please note that all content within the package will be available at launch within the catalog Xbox Game Passtherefore subscribers will be able to access it essentially for free, within the subscription to the Microsoft service.
As presented in the trailer, these are significant additions, with elements more or less important in terms of actual game content.
However, it is a series of additions, with the first “waves” representing content of lesser relevance but which can still be interesting for great fans of the series.
Episode Aigis: The Answer arrives in September
“Wave 1” of the Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass is expected on March 12, 2024 and contains the Persona 5 Royal Extra Background Music Set and the Persona 4 Golden Extra Background Music Set, essentially with additional music tracks inspired by the other chapters of the series.
The “Wave 2”, arriving in May, contains other rowed tracks and even additional costumes, but what matters most is the content provided within the Wave 3, arriving September 2024: this is what Episode Aigis: The Answer contains, a real expansion.
The Answer takes the additional elements of the FES version, subsequent to the original, which includes a sort of additional ending and new narrative elements that help complete the story of Persona 3 and is therefore an important addition for players who want to have the complete experience.
In the meantime, we refer you to our review of Persona 3 Reload.
