ATLUS announced that Persona 3 Reload will soon be enriched by a Expansion Passin which the main content, the last to be made available, will be the story DLC Episode Aigis: The Answerarriving at September. The DLC will be included within theXbox Game Pass for all subscribers.

The Answer is the sequel to Person 3 included in Persona 3 FESreleased in 2007. Players will face new battles as the protagonist Aigiswhich awakened the power of Wild Cards. Its shocking twist and emotionally charged plot were a huge hit among users at the time. With Episode Aigis: The Answer, Persona 3 Reload reaches its conclusion.

The Expansion Pass also contains new costumes and new background songs. Here is the content release plan.

Wave 1: available from March 12, 2024

Unlock and listen to additional songs from Persona 5 Royal and Persona 4 Golden as you explore and fight through dungeons.

Persona 5 Royal EX BGM Sep Dungeon BGM: Life Will Change Dungeon BGM: Beneath the Mask BGM Dungeon: Kichijoji 199X Dungeon BGM: Gentle Madman Dungeon BGM: I believe Battle BGM: Keeper of Lust Battle BGM: Blooming Villain Battle BGM: Victory

Persona 4 Golden EX BGM Sep Dungeon BGM: Backside Of The TV Dungeon BGM: Game Dungeon BGM: Junes Theme Dungeon BGM: Heaven Dungeon BGM: Long Way Battle BGM: Revelations: Mitsuo Battle BGM: The Almighty Battle BGM: Results



Wave 2: available in May

Unlock Velvet Room-themed costumes and BGMs to further customize your dungeon experience!

Velvet Costume & BGM Set Velvet Room themed costumes Dungeon BGM / Battle BGM: Electronica In Velvet Room (“P4D” ver.) Dungeon BGM / Battle BGM: Battle Hymn of the Soul (t.komine REMIX “AT 1st” P3D-EDIT ver.) Dungeon BGM / Battle BGM: Battle Hymn of the Soul (Daisuke Asakura Remix) Dungeon BGM / Battle BGM: Battle Hymn of the Soul -USH ver.- Battle BGM: Dance Hymn of the Soul (Disco In Velvet Room)



Wave 3: available in September

Episode Aigis: The Answer

The final chapter arrives. After unlocking the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fighting epic battles in Tartarus, and experiencing all the unforgettable events of Persona 3 Reloadthe members of SEES they find themselves trapped in an endless March 31st. Travel into the Abyss of Time as Aigis, face new challenges and discover the cause of this strange fate and the truth about what happened that day…

The latest chapter is now available with cutting-edge graphics, quality-of-life improvements, new animations, a new user interface and a rearranged soundtrack.

Persona 3 Reload is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and Microsoft Storeand is included in the subscription Xbox Game Pass. Let's see a new trailer below.

Persona 3 Reload – Expansion Pass trailer

Message from the developers

