ATLUS has released the opening movie for Episode Aigis: The Answerhighly anticipated DLC coming soon for Persona 3 Reload. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will allow us to hear the song “Disconnected” composed of Ryota Kozuka. As previously anticipated, the DLC will be available starting from next September 10th on all platforms where the game is available.

We leave you now with the opening video, enjoy!

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis – Opening Cinematic

Source: ATLUS away Gematsu