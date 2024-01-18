ATLUS announced the paid downloadable content that will be available on day one of Persona 3 Reload. These include new Personaealternative costumes for the protagonists and background music.

Persona 5 Royal Phantom Thieves Costume Set: Change SEES members' outfits as they explore Tartarus to the outfits of the Phantom Thieves from Persona 5 Royal.

Persona 5 Royal Shujin Academy Costume Set: Change SEES members' outfits as they explore Tartarus to Shujin Academy outfits from Persona 5 Royal.

Persona 4 Golden Yasogami High School Costume Set: Change SEES members' outfits as they explore Tartarus to Yasogami High School outfits from Persona 4 Golden.

Persona 5 Royal Persona Set 1: Unlocks the summoning and fusion of the following nine Personae from Persona 5 Royal.

Protagonist Person: Arsene

Ryuuji Sakamoto Persona: Captain Kidd

Morgana Persona: Zoro

Ann Takamaki Persona: Carmen

Yusuke Kitagawa Persona: Goemon

Makoto Niijima Persona: Johanna

Haru Okumura Persona: Milady

Goro Akechi Persona: Robin Hood

Kasumi Yoshizawa Persona: Cendrillon

Persona 5 Royal Persona Set 2: Unlocks the summoning and fusion of the following nine Personas from Persona 5 Royal.

Protagonist Persona: Satanael

Ryuuji Sakamoto Persona: Seiten Taisei

Morgana Persona: Mercurius

Ann Takamaki Persona: Hecate

Yusuke Kitagawa Persona: Kamu Susano-o

Makoto Niijima Persona: Anat

Haru Okumura Persona: Astarte

Goro Akechi Persona: Loki

Kasumi Yoshizawa Persona: Vanadis

Persona 4 Golden Persona Set: Unlocks the summoning and fusion of the following three Personas from Persona 4 Golden.

Protagonist Persona: Izanagi

Tohru Adachi Persona: Magatsu-Izanagi

Marie Persona: Kaguya

Change your battle background music with the following six songs from Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal:

“Last Surprise”

“Take Over”

“Rivers In the Desert”

“Jaldabaoth”

“Throw Away Your Mask”

“Triumph”

Background music can be changed from the “Settings” screen of the menu. They can also be set randomly.

Installed downloadable content can be used in the game via the wardrobe in the protagonist's room.

The release date of Persona 3 Reload is set for February 2 and will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PCfrom day one also on the Game Pass subscription service.









































