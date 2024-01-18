ATLUS announced the paid downloadable content that will be available on day one of Persona 3 Reload. These include new Personaealternative costumes for the protagonists and background music.
Persona 5 Royal Phantom Thieves Costume Set: Change SEES members' outfits as they explore Tartarus to the outfits of the Phantom Thieves from Persona 5 Royal.
Persona 5 Royal Shujin Academy Costume Set: Change SEES members' outfits as they explore Tartarus to Shujin Academy outfits from Persona 5 Royal.
Persona 4 Golden Yasogami High School Costume Set: Change SEES members' outfits as they explore Tartarus to Yasogami High School outfits from Persona 4 Golden.
Persona 5 Royal Persona Set 1: Unlocks the summoning and fusion of the following nine Personae from Persona 5 Royal.
- Protagonist Person: Arsene
- Ryuuji Sakamoto Persona: Captain Kidd
- Morgana Persona: Zoro
- Ann Takamaki Persona: Carmen
- Yusuke Kitagawa Persona: Goemon
- Makoto Niijima Persona: Johanna
- Haru Okumura Persona: Milady
- Goro Akechi Persona: Robin Hood
- Kasumi Yoshizawa Persona: Cendrillon
Persona 5 Royal Persona Set 2: Unlocks the summoning and fusion of the following nine Personas from Persona 5 Royal.
- Protagonist Persona: Satanael
- Ryuuji Sakamoto Persona: Seiten Taisei
- Morgana Persona: Mercurius
- Ann Takamaki Persona: Hecate
- Yusuke Kitagawa Persona: Kamu Susano-o
- Makoto Niijima Persona: Anat
- Haru Okumura Persona: Astarte
- Goro Akechi Persona: Loki
- Kasumi Yoshizawa Persona: Vanadis
Persona 4 Golden Persona Set: Unlocks the summoning and fusion of the following three Personas from Persona 4 Golden.
- Protagonist Persona: Izanagi
- Tohru Adachi Persona: Magatsu-Izanagi
- Marie Persona: Kaguya
Change your battle background music with the following six songs from Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal:
- “Last Surprise”
- “Take Over”
- “Rivers In the Desert”
- “Jaldabaoth”
- “Throw Away Your Mask”
- “Triumph”
Background music can be changed from the “Settings” screen of the menu. They can also be set randomly.
Installed downloadable content can be used in the game via the wardrobe in the protagonist's room.
The release date of Persona 3 Reload is set for February 2 and will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PCfrom day one also on the Game Pass subscription service.
