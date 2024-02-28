Fans are hopeful that The Answer expansion will come to Persona 3 Reload after dataminers discovered references to DLC.

Persona 3 Reload released last month as a remake of the 2006 original. However, it was criticized for being incomplete without the inclusion of The Answer expansion and the female protagonist featured in revised versions Persona 3 FES and Persona 3 Portable.

The latest hint to an expansion comes from YouTuber Faz (thanks PCGamer), who discovered an in-game message for completing the game on the highest Merciless difficulty (or at least using a cheat engine to skip ahead).



Persona 3 Reload — Opening Movie | Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PCWatch on YouTube

Upon finishing the game on Merciless, the character Elizabeth delivers a blue envelope item, which when opened includes a message to the protagonist reading: “At the end of a great trial, the answer illuminates my path.”

Could this simply be a reward for the playthrough, or does the mention of “the answer” hint at possible upcoming DLC?

Fans have been speculating in the comments to Faz's video, claiming The Answer is too integral to the story to be ignored, as well as noting recent datamining.

That comes courtesy of dataminer ruinedstego0who claimed via a post on social media platform X that six pieces of DLC are in the works as a P3R Expansion Pass.

Some of this is simply costume and music sets, but there's also seemingly a reference to Episode Aigis – with Aigis being the main character of The Answer.

There will be 6 new pieces of DLC for #P3R #Persona3Reload

*Exploration Item Set

*P4G EX BGM Set

*P5R EX BGM Set

*Velvet Room Costume Set

*Velvet Room BGM Set

*Episode Aigis / The Answer

*Episode Aigis BGM Set All apparently under the name “P3R Expansion Pass” pic.twitter.com/g6F6Q1uO3a — ruinedsteg0 (@ruinedstego) February 3, 2024

It appears to add up and would provide fans with the complete edition they're craving.

Atlus – and publisher Sega – however previously stated extra content wouldn't be included in Persona 3 Reload. Producer Ryota Niitsuma told Famitsu: “Persona 3 Reload started out as a project to remake the original release of Persona 3 for current platforms. This means the continuation to the main story added in FES and the female protagonist added in [Persona 3] Portable are not included.”

Our Eurogamer Persona 3 Reload review praises new modernizations to the game, although adds there's still no definitive version of the game.

A week after release, Persona 3 Reload had reached 1m sales to become the fastest-selling game in the series and the fastest-selling Atlus game ever.