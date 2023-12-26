The Japanese division of ATLUS has released a new trailer for the remake Persona 3 Reload dedicated to the daily life elements of the game, such as school, free time, dorm life and vacation days.

Persona 3 Reload will be available from February 2, 2024 worldwide on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. It will also be playable from day one for all subscribers to Xbox Game Pass.

Persona 3 Reload – Daily life trailer

Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu