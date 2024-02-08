Like every week the sales rankings of the Japanese market drawn up by Famitsu, which they see Persona 3 Reload at the top of the software rankings e Nintendo Switch in the hardware one.

Persona 3 Reload gets off to a great start, taking both first and third place with the PS5 and PS4 versions, while GranBlue Fantasy: Relink is second with the PS5 version and fifth with the PS4 version. The other new entry this week is represented by Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash, which despite not proving to be a particularly brilliant tie-in, easily reached fourth place with the Switch version. Let's see the complete top 10 (in brackets the total units sold since publication):