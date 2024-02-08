Like every week the sales rankings of the Japanese market drawn up by Famitsu, which they see Persona 3 Reload at the top of the software rankings e Nintendo Switch in the hardware one.
Persona 3 Reload gets off to a great start, taking both first and third place with the PS5 and PS4 versions, while GranBlue Fantasy: Relink is second with the PS5 version and fifth with the PS4 version. The other new entry this week is represented by Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash, which despite not proving to be a particularly brilliant tie-in, easily reached fourth place with the Switch version. Let's see the complete top 10 (in brackets the total units sold since publication):
- [PS5] Persona 3 Reload (ATLUS, 02/02/24) – 76,368 (New)
- [PS5] Granblue Fantasy: Relink (Cygames, 02/01/24) – 48,765 (New)
- [PS4] Persona 3 Reload (ATLUS, 02/02/24) – 40,024 (New)
- [NSW] Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash (Bandai Namco, 02/01/24) – 25,242 (New)
- [PS4] Granblue Fantasy: Relink (Cygames, 02/01/24) – 22,083 (New)
- [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (Spike Chunsoft, 01/25/24) – 18,103 (103,527)
- [PS4] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (SEGA, 01/26/24) – 16,503 (93,637)
- [PS5] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (SEGA, 01/26/24) – 15,388 (118,328)
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 14,140 (1,715,110)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 11,464 (960,282)
Nintendo Switch is back in command
Hardware side after two weeks Nintendo Switch has returned to the lead with almost 42,000 units sold overall and beats PS5 which instead reached 34,000 units between the standard and digital models.
- Switch OLED Model – 30,419 (6,625,872)
PlayStation 5 – 27,066 (4,474,632)
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 7,418 (710,189)
Switch Lite – 7,376 (5,729,137)
Switches – 4,171 (19,714,895)
Xbox Series S – 1,613 (299,893)
Xbox Series
PlayStation 4 – 605 (7,918,515)
New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 12 (1,192,813)
