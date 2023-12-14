ATLUS has released a behind the scenes with the voice actors of the highly anticipated Persona 3 Reloadthe next one coming February 2, 2024. See the video, which you will find at the end of the article Grant George, Justice Slocum, Alejandro Saab And Allegra Clark reveal some details on the dubbing phases and tell their affection towards the franchise.

But it didn't end here. The software house has in fact released many new details on the game starting with the iconic one Velvet Room. Inside it will be possible merge the Personae obtained to create new ones or evoke ones already seen thanks to the Grimoire. Its residents in this third chapter are:

Igor – An old man with a particularly long nose. He is the master of the Velvet Room, so he is the only one who can perform Personae Fusions. The Protagonist will be one of his “guests”, and Igor will help him strengthen the abilities of his Personae.

– An old man with a particularly long nose. He is the master of the Velvet Room, so he is the only one who can perform Personae Fusions. The Protagonist will be one of his “guests”, and Igor will help him strengthen the abilities of his Personae. Elizabeth – Elevator operator, she is in charge of registering the Personae. After spending her entire life in the Velvet Room, she has developed a sincere curiosity about the outside world and will make occasional requests of the protagonist in hopes of learning more about it. By completing these requests we will be able to receive many rewards.

During our adventure it will be possible to visit various structures and shops which will prove particularly useful. For example in Ahoige Pharmacy we will be able to purchase recycled items, in Mayoido Antiques Shop we will be able to use the materials obtained in Tartarus to create new weapons, and in the wellness center Be Blue V we will be able to make our protagonists recover their forgotten skills.

And it is precisely the protagonists that we are going to talk to you about now, given that the company has revealed some additional details on some of them. These are:

Aigis – Mechanical fighter who possesses firearms throughout his body. His Person is Pallas and with his Theurgy “ Fury Mode ” deals piercing damage to all enemies regardless of their affinities, and then automatically acts for three turns with a stat boost.

– Mechanical fighter who possesses firearms throughout his body. His Person is and with his Theurgy “ ” deals piercing damage to all enemies regardless of their affinities, and then automatically acts for three turns with a stat boost. Ken Amada – Young man who uses a spear to fight, to compensate for his short stature. His Person is Nemesis and with his Theurgy “ Divine Punishment ” can cause Light damage to an enemy regardless of their affinity.

– Young man who uses a spear to fight, to compensate for his short stature. His Person is and with his Theurgy “ ” can cause Light damage to an enemy regardless of their affinity. Koromaru – A very agile dog that uses a dagger in its mouth to fight. His Person is Cerberusand with his Theurgy “Hades Hound” can cause darkness damage to an enemy regardless of their affinity.

We leave you now with the behind-the-scenes video dedicated to the voice actors, reminding you that Persona 3 Reload will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Good vision!

Persona 3 Reload – Behind the Scenes #3

Source: ATLUS via PLAION