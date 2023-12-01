ATLUS shares a new behind-the-scenes video online for Persona 3 Reloadthe second episode of a video series that puts the spotlight on the American actors who lend their voices to the characters in the game.

The second episode features both veteran voice actors for the franchise Personwhat new recruits for this iteration: Justine Lee (Ken Amada in Persona 3 Reload), Cindy Robinson (Ken Amada in the Persona franchise), Suzie Yeung (Fuuka Yamagishi in Persona 3 Reload), Dawn M. Bennett (Aigis in Persona 3 Reload) e Karen Strassman (Aigis in the Persona franchise).

Cast members discuss the characters and voice acting experience, as well as what it means to be a part of the Persona series, their thoughts on the community, and more.

Persona 3 Reload the next one will come February 2, 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and Windows Store. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

Persona 3 Reload – Behind the Scenes, Episode 2

Source: ATLUS via PLAION