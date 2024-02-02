If you are still undecided whether or not the game is right for you, we refer you to our review of Persona 3 Reload, while below you can view the launch trailer published by Atlus and Sega.

From now Persona 3 Reload And available in stores physical and digital for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series

The return of a classic

Persona 3 Reload is the remake of the third chapter of the famous series JRPG by Atlus, originally released in 2006 on PS2. This remake boasts brand new graphics, a rearranged soundtrack that includes unreleased tracks like the one in the video above, and the presence of Italian subtitles for the first time. Various changes have also been made to the gameplay, for example in the fights the Shift mechanic has been introduced, inspired by Persona 5, and the possibility of directly controlling the party.

The game tells the story of a group of students who, thanks to the power of Personas, manifestations of the human psyche, can face the threats that hide in the Dark Hour, a period of time that occurs at midnight and is invisible to the most people.

Are you among those who started playing it today or are you perhaps thinking of waiting for a price reduction? Let us know in the comments.