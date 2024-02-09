One of the most anticipated games of 2024 is finally available worldwide. Let's talk about Persona 3 Reload, which thanks to its technical and gameplay innovations has managed to win over international critics, including us! Among the many innovations brought to the remake of the third chapter we also find a new series of questions and school exams that we will have to face in our days at Gekkoukan High School. The software house has in fact changed all exam questions and answers to Persona 3 Reloadthus making the guides available for previous editions of the game unusable.

But you don't have to be afraid, we've taken care of it Akiba Gamers. In this guide we have collected all the correct answers to questions and school exams Persona 3 Reload so you always make a great impression on your schoolmates. In this chapter, in fact, the correct answers will guarantee the protagonist an increase in Charmone of three Social Statistics present in the game.

A little warning though. During our hours spent playing we noticed some small translation errors during school exams, which cause the inability to answer some questions correctly. We promptly reported the errors to ATLUS which confirmed to us be working on a patch to correct them as soon as possible.

But no more chatter, let's go back to school in our guide to school questions and exams Persona 3 Reload!

Answers to questions and school exams

April

8/4 – “A shower of flowers”, “mystical mirage”, “carp-shaped festoons”: which of these phrases symbolizes summer? – Carp-shaped festoons.

4/18 – The places where people dumped their waste during the Jomon period… What are they called? – Kaizuka.

4/27 – Which of the following is not an algebraic spiral? – TO.

May

6/5 – What is the name of the device used to generate electricity in the train? – A pantograph.

13/5 – Which instrument did he use in his experiments? The pendulum.

5/15 – What is another name for “May sickness”? – May Blues.

5/19 (Exam) – What is the other expression to describe the “May sickness” – May Blues.

5/20 (Exam) – What did Léon Foucault use in his experiment on the earth's rotation? – A pendulum.

21/5 (Exam) – What does a pantograph generate? – Electricity.

5/22 (Exam) – In which historical period were kaizuka most commonly used? – Jomon.

June

6/15 – Which phrase means “being able to see things for what they really are”? – Watch out.

6/17 – What primitive religious practice gave rise to magic? – Shamanism.

6/22 – What else is this curve called? – Witch of Agnesi.

6/25 – What is it called when the jets of air from a hot tub hit you and make your body vibrate? – The flutter effect.

6/29 – What form of natural magic is used to find water sources? – Dowsing.

July

3/7 – E-Hey, give me a hand. What are you talking about? – A story about romance.

8/7 – Where is the interjection located in the following sentence? “It's 10.30pm now, we won't get to the cinema in time… Well, I don't know what to do at this point.” – “Well.”

9/7 – But at the same time a serious problem emerged for the farmers. Do you remember what it was about? – Social disparity.

10/7 – What is the esoteric study of Jewish texts called? – Kabbalah.

7/11 – What do you think this object is about? It's something every samurai needs! – The katana.

7/14 (Exam) – What form of magic is used to find water sources? – Dowsing.

7/15 (Exam) – Why is Agnesi called the “witch”? – A translation error.

7/16 (Exam) – Who designed the prototype of the katana? – Taira no Masakado.

17/7 (Exam) – In this sentence there is a topic that we studied, which one? – Interjection.

September

1/9 – Which property of electricity is relevant to superconduction? – Resistence.

10/9 – Hey, do you know what “to spill the beans” means? – Tell everything.

9/11 – Which book helped advance the art of magic during the Renaissance? – The Corpus Hermeticum.

9/14 – Who are you referring to when you talk about “better half”? – The soul mate.

9/26 – What is the collective name of the four sacred numbers for numerology? – Tetraktys.

October

7/10 – What is the hormone that makes the brain feel a sense of accomplishment? – Dopamine.

10/10 – Who founded theosophy, a group that gave rise to many magical societies? – Helena Blavatsky.

10/13 (Exam) – The hormone dopamine is linked to a sense of accomplishment. Indicates a symptom that occurs when too much is produced. – Any answer we choose will be considered incorrect.

10/14 (Exam) – Who is considered by many to be the first numerologist, whose name still survives in a mathematical theorem? – Pythagoras.

15/10 (Exam) – What happens when the electrical resistance is zero? Hint: it was the word I used to declare myself to a person… – Superconduction.

10/16 (Exam) – What does “to spill the beans” mean? – Tell everything.

10/19 – We use the number “zero” a lot. But do you know where it comes from? – India.

10/22 – According to one theory, do you know which Roman goddess the month of April is named after? – Venus.

26/10 – But there is a region that instead calls it “the month with the gods”, because everyone goes there! Do you know which one it is? – Izumo.

30/10 – A certain enzyme is responsible for the sweet flavor they have when cooked. Do you know which enzyme it is? – Beta-amylase.



November

7/11 – What is the ancient Indian magical text I mentioned today? – The Upanishads.

12/11 – What was he describing so essentially? – His favorite part of winter.

11/30 – In the poem that the protagonist Genji sends her, what is it compared to? – A cherry blossom.

December

7/12 – What is the name of the stratospheric band of molecules composed of three oxygen atoms? – The ozone layer.

9/12 – What sorcery is Himiko said to have used? – Kido.

11/12 – Did you hear what he said? Do you know the answer? – Temples.

12/14 (Exam) – Which of these originated in India? – The number zero.

12/15 (Exam) – When heated, beta-amylase in sweet potatoes reacts with the starch present to produce which disaccharide? – The right answer is the second, Maltose, although this also appears as the fourth answer.

12/16 (Exam) – According to one theory, which Roman goddess does the month of April take its name from? – Venus.

12/17 (Exam) – In Genji monotagari, Hikaru Genji compares a person to cherry blossoms. Who? – Murasaki-no-Ue.

12/18 (Exam) – Which of the following words is not in the correct plural form? – Any answer we choose will be considered incorrect.

12/22 – What do we call the feeling of joy we feel in a near-death experience? – Euphoria.

January

8/1 – “The new year shows us the path to a certain place.” What place is he talking about? – The afterlife.

1/18 – I mentioned two Greek enchantresses. One was Medea, who was the other? – Circe.

