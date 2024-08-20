Just as expected, Atlus made an appearance at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live with a new trailer for Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis. However, this trailer is not only focused on the story of this expansion, but revealed a special collaboration with Persona 5, where we can face Joker, the protagonist of this acclaimed JRPG.

The DLC of Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis will be available on September 10th.

Via: Opening Night Live