Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica will have texts and menus in Italian, to the delight of all lovers of the Atlus series in the Bel Paese.

As for Persona 5 Tactica, the confirmation came from the Steam page of the PC version of the game, which precisely signals the presence of the interface in Italian, with voice acting available in English and Japanese only.

The information on the location of Persona 3 Reload instead come from the official page of Sega Asia. Also in this case the game will boast texts in Italian and spoken in Japanese and English.

Even Persona 5 Royal and the re-editions Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable released at the beginning of the year are localized in our language, so many assumed that it would also be the same for the remake of Persona 3 and the strategic spin-off of the fifth chapter and finally now the official confirmation has also arrived.

We remind you that Persona 3 Reload will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam and Windows Store in the first months of 2024. Persona 5 Tactica, on the other hand, is expected in stores on November 17, 2023 for the same platforms plus Nintendo Switches. In addition, both games will be included in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog from launch.