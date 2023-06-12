during theXbox Games Showcase 2023, ATLUS officially presented the two new titles in the series Person leaked a short time before due to an unfortunate leak by the publisher himself. It’s about Persona 3 Reloada true remake of the P3 original, as well as of Persona 5 Tacticsnew spin-off of P5 in the form of turn-based strategy.

Persona 3 Reload will be available come on first months of 2024While Persona 5 Tactics will be launched November 17th of this year. Both, unexpectedly, will be exclusive to Microsoft platformsthat is to say Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows PC. Both will also be available at launch on Game Pass. The same was also confirmed for Metaphor: ReFantaziowhich will not be released on other platforms, at least on day one.

Below we present the official information reported by ATLUS West and PLAION along with high-definition trailers and new images.

Persona 3 Reload – Announce Trailer

Persona 3 Reload (expected release early 2024): Take on the role of a new student, overwhelmed by an unexpected fate, and enter the “hidden” hour between one day and another. He awakens incredible power and unravels the mysteries of Tartarus, fight for your friends and leave an indelible mark on their memories.

Experience the game like never before, with a revamped combat system, cutting-edge graphics and gameplay, enhanced audio with new English voice acting, and much more. Immerse yourself in the Dark Hour and awaken the depths of your heart!

From now until the publication, please visit the website of Persona 3 Reload, person.atlus.com/p3rfor new announcements and ATLUS West social channels to watch special teasers shared on full moon days.

In addition to the announcement of Persona 3 Reload, ATLUS has revealed a new cast of English voice actors for several characters in the game. The revealed cast includes the following voice actors, listed alphabetically by game character name.

aigis – Dawn Bennett

Dawn Bennett Akihiko Sanada – Alexander Saab

Alexander Saab Fuuka Yamagishi – Suzie Yeung

Suzie Yeung Junpei Iori – Zeno Robinson

Zeno Robinson Ken Amada – Justine Lee

Justine Lee Mitsuru Kirijo – Merry Clark

Merry Clark Protagonist – Aleks Le

Aleks Le Shinjiro Aragaki – Justice Slocum

Justice Slocum Yukari Takeba – Heather Gonzalez

Persona 5 Tactica – Announce Trailer

Persona 5 Tactics (Available November 17, 2023): Due to a freak accident, the Phantom Thieves find themselves wandering into a bizarre world oppressed by a regime of tyranny. In grave danger and surrounded by a military group known as the Legionnaires, the Thieves are rescued by a mysterious revolutionary named Erina, who in exchange for her help offers them a tempting deal. What truth is hidden behind Erina and the deal offered to the Phantom Thieves?

Overthrow your enemies with powerful Personas and a huge arsenal, and wipe them out in style in this new tactical RPG inspired by the award-winning game Persona 5.

For the latest news, visit the website of Persona 5 Tactics, persona.atlus.com/p5tand follow the ATLUS West social channels.

Source: ATLUS West via PLAION