The much talked about Persona 3 Remake is now a done deal, and it’s not alone. Overnight, Atlus released and then quickly deleted two trailers which should only become official during the Xbox Showcase.

The two trailers are respectively from Persona 3 Reload (but we already knew that, didn’t we?), the remake of the title Persona 3 and, surprisingly, a new spin-off of the fifth installment of the series: Persona 5 Tactics.

Both trailers, although canceled in a short time, have now made the rounds of the network and have been republished on all social networks. We can admire both the logo and some clips from the two different gameplays.

Persona 3 certainly needs no introduction, not even in this Reload version which seemed, at first glance, absolutely faithful. The release date is indicated with a simple “beginning of 2024” and the exit platform it’s just Xbox (One, Series X/S and Game Pass).

As for the new spin-off, Tacticawe move in a turn-based strategy title with extremely cartoon graphics that has already been abundantly shown in its gameplay right in the trailer. It will be released on November 17, 2023 on Microsoft consoles and PC.

We await an official release of the trailers for the Xbox Showcase which will take place on the evening of June 11th, even if by now the surprise effect has completely vanished. We remind you that we will constantly update the site with all the announcements of these days, so stay tuned!