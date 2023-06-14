Two days after the official announcement made during theXbox Games Showcase 2023, ATLUS has uploaded a new version of the announcement trailers for its two new games in the franchise Personconfirming new platforms on which we will see the two titles. Persona 3 Reload will be available, as well as on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows PCalso on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Steam on day one, scheduled for i first months of 2024. Persona 5 Tactics it will be available instead on the same platforms and in addition also on Nintendo Switchfrom the November 17th all over the world. It is also confirmed that, in the case of Tactica, the PS4 version will be able to be upgraded to the next generation for free, with the possibility of transferring save data.

Before leaving you to the new version of the trailers, we also inform you that ATLUS will broadcast a special TV commercial of Persona 3 Reload during the programme “Rettou Keisatsu Sousamou 3hSP”on June 15 between 7:00 pm and 9:48 pm (Japanese time). Furthermore, at the end of the news you can find the first of the videos dedicated to the cast and the story of Persona 5 Tacticspresented by Morgana.

Persona 3 Reload – New announcement trailer

Persona 5 Tactica – New announcement trailer

nyahoo! News Vol. 1: The story and the new characters

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Steam, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

Experience the title like never before, with a revamped combat system, innovative graphics and gameplay, improved audio with brand new English voice acting and much more. Immerse yourself in the Dark Hour and awaken the depths of your heart!

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch

Defeat your enemies with powerful Personas and a huge variety of weapons and wipe them out in style in this new tactical RPG based on the award-winning Persona 5.

