Atlus has announced two new games related to the Persona universe, one of its most successful RPG series. Persona 3 Reload is a remake of the third episode and will be released for Xbox Series and Xbox One (day one on Game Pass), PC, PS4 and PS5. The graphics of the game have been completely redesigned, the combat system renewed, the audio improved. The English dub was also made for the first time. The game is scheduled for release in early 2024. The game will only contain content shown in the original version of Persona 3, not content added in later versions (such as Persona 3 Portable for PSP). Persona 5 Tactica will re-propose characters and situations related to the fifth episode of the series in a turn-based tactical RPG key, and will be released for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, and also in this case the game will be available at no additional cost on Xbox Game Pass when it releases on November 17, 2023.