In recent weeks Atlus has presented to the world Persona 3 Reload and Metaphor: ReFantazio, a new fantasy JRPG. Both will arrive both on PC and on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, while everything is silent for possible ones Nintendo Switch versionswhich however according to well-known leaker @MbKKssTBhz5 they do not existat least for now.

We are talking about the same deep throat that in unsuspecting times had anticipated the official name and the announcement of Persona 3 Reload at the Xbox Games Showcase in June, as well as having “got it right” in the past several tips relating to Atlus productions.

Specifically @MbKKssTBhz5 said on Twitter that he had contacted his sources and that according to their information there is no agreement for the release of Persona 3 Reload and Metaphor: ReFantazio on the Nintendo Switch. In his opinion, the possible porting of both games for the portable console of the Kyoto company cannot be excluded a priori, but he suggests to fans not to get too hopeful in order not to be disappointed.

The hopes for a conversion of Persona 3 Reload for Switch in recent days had been fueled thanks to some retailers who had listed this version and an error of the Atlus YouTube channel, which had included the Nintendo console in the description of a trailer of the game. In this sense, many expected the official announcement during the Direct aired last Wednesday, however remaining disappointed.

For the moment, therefore, both Persona 3 Reload and Metaphor: ReFantazio are only available for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass, while only the remake of the third chapter of the series will arrive on Xbox One. The first will arrive in the first months of next year, while the second in an unspecified period of 2024.