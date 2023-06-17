Maybe even the owners on Nintendo Switch they will be able to play Persona 3 Reload. In fact, some resellers have added this makeover to the price list also for the portable console of the great N.

As reported by NintendoLife, specifically the Nintendo Switch version appeared last week in the price list of the Spanish retailer xtralife with a lot of possible boxart, while a few hours ago also in the well-known online store Play Asia.

Of course this confirms nothing and so take these sightings with a grain of salt. At the moment, in fact, the official details shared by Atlus are authentic, which confirmed Persona 3 Reload only for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Game Pass.

Having said that, we cannot exclude a priori that the Japanese company has decided to postpone the announcement of a Nintendo Switch version to a later time. In this regard, we recall that according to the journalist and gaming insider Jeff Grubb, a new Nintendo Direct could arrive in July and if this were confirmed it would certainly be a perfect showcase for the game. We’ll see.