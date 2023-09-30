Through Amazon Italy it is possible to do the pre-order Persona 3 Reload Aigis Edition, a collector’s edition of the new version of the beloved chapter of the Atlus saga. The price is €200.99 and the release date is February 2, 2024. Below you can find the PlayStation 5 version of the reservation.
Below is the Xbox Series of pre-ordering Persona 3 Reload Aigis Edition. Price and release date are the same.
You can check the reference platform (unfortunately not written in the product name) directly on the Amazon page. Just look under the product name for “Platform”.
Persona 3 Reload Aigis Edition it is in Austrian version, but the game includes Italian subtitles. Only the packaging is not in Italian. The contents of this collector’s edition include artbook, two-disc game soundtrack, collectible statue of Aigis, the game in the chosen console version and a cosmetic content pack inspired by Persona 5.
Not just special editions for Persona 3 Reload
However, if you prefer to make a reservation basic version of the game, that is obviously available too. Persona 3 Reload costs €70.99 and will be available from February 2, 2024. You can find it in physical version for PS4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox (One and Series
In all cases it is one reservation at guaranteed minimum price, i.e. in case of discounts these will be automatically applied to the booking. The price paid will be equal to the lowest figure appearing on the platform between the time of order and the time of shipment. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Persona 3 Reload offers modernized graphics, improved interface and new options to make the game more usable for today’s audience.
