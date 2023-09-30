Through Amazon Italy it is possible to do the pre-order Persona 3 Reload Aigis Edition, a collector’s edition of the new version of the beloved chapter of the Atlus saga. The price is €200.99 and the release date is February 2, 2024. Below you can find the PlayStation 5 version of the reservation.

Below is the Xbox Series of pre-ordering Persona 3 Reload Aigis Edition. Price and release date are the same.

You can check the reference platform (unfortunately not written in the product name) directly on the Amazon page. Just look under the product name for “Platform”.

Persona 3 Reload Aigis Edition it is in Austrian version, but the game includes Italian subtitles. Only the packaging is not in Italian. The contents of this collector’s edition include artbook, two-disc game soundtrack, collectible statue of Aigis, the game in the chosen console version and a cosmetic content pack inspired by Persona 5.