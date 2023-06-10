ElAnalistaDeBits has published a video which compares the announcement trailer sequences of Persona 3 Reload with the original, or rather Persona 3 FES, the first re-release of the game for PS2, showing the great changes made by Atlus.

Technically Persona 3 Reload has not yet been officially announced, but it is now a formality, given that the first trailer of this remake was leaked on the net thanks to a gross error on Atlus’ western social channels, together with that of Persona 5 Tactica .

As we can see in the movie obviously a was used for the remake new graphics engine while retaining the artistic style of the original. Character models have moved from the deformed style to a more proportionate one, in line with Persona 5.

The lighting system is also completely new, the loading times for switching from one area to another have been eliminated and the locations are populated by a greater number of NPCs. The combat system it doesn’t seem to have been retouched as regards the gameplay dynamics, but on the other hand it is visually more spectacular and dynamic, like that of Persona 5.

Clearly this is a comparison based on a short presentation trailer. To discover all the differences and novelties of Persona 3 Reload we just have to wait for the game to come officially announced during the Xbox Games Showcase scheduled for 19:00 tomorrow, Sunday 11 June.