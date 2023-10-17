Atlus has released a new trailer Of Persona 3 Reload dedicated to the various main characters of the game. This time it’s the turn of Junpei Iorithe exuberant and aspiring womanizer of the group, voiced by Zeno Robinson in the English version and by Kosuke Toriumi in the Japanese version.
If you have played the original version of Persona 3 you already know what to expect from Junpei: clumsy, impulsive and a bit clumsy, inclined to hit on all the girls without success, but also an incurable optimist with a kind nature who always tries to cheer them up. moral the group. The video offers us a brief glimpse of the character’s character along with some gameplay sequences from the remake.
Persona 3 Reload arrives next year on PC, consoles and Game Pass
We remind you that Persona 3 Reload will be available on PC, Xbox Series February 2, 2024. From launch it will be included in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalogue, Microsoft’s subscription service, and will be subtitled in Italian.
Persona 3 Reload is a remake of the third chapter of the Atlus series released way back in 2006. It will boast a brand new graphics section, new musical tracks and others rearranged from the original, subtitles in 13 different languages (Italian probably included) and new events . There are also some new features on the gameplay side and for example the combat system will integrate some of the elements of Persona 5, such as the “Change” mechanic.
