Atlus has released a new trailer Of Persona 3 Reload dedicated to the various main characters of the game. This time it’s the turn of Junpei Iorithe exuberant and aspiring womanizer of the group, voiced by Zeno Robinson in the English version and by Kosuke Toriumi in the Japanese version.

If you have played the original version of Persona 3 you already know what to expect from Junpei: clumsy, impulsive and a bit clumsy, inclined to hit on all the girls without success, but also an incurable optimist with a kind nature who always tries to cheer them up. moral the group. The video offers us a brief glimpse of the character’s character along with some gameplay sequences from the remake.