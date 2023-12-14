ATLUS has published a new trailer online dedicated to Persona 3 Reload which introduces us to Velvet Room (there Velvet Room, in the Italian adaptation). Within this dimension we will be able to merge our own Personae to create new ones with the help of Igor (in the voice of Bin Shimada) and accept new requests from the assistant Elizabeth (in the voice of Miyuki Sawashiro).

Persona 3 Reload will be available from February 2, 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and Microsoft Storeas well as from day one on Game Pass. Let's see the new video below.

Persona 3 Reload – Velvet Room

Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu