ATLUS a new trailer for Persona 3 Reloadthis time entirely focused on the character of Koromaruvoiced by Shinya Takahashi.

The remake of P3 will be available next February 2, 2024 worldwide on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and Microsoft Storeand will also be included in your subscription Game Pass. Let’s see the new trailer in Japanese and English below.

Persona 3 Reload – Koromaru trailer





Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu