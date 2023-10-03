L’hero Of Persona 3 Reload he saw himself dedicate a trailer in which he is presented in the various activities he carries out, from the more normal ones such as study and work to the spectacular turn-based battles that we will have the opportunity to face in the game’s campaign.

Releasing on February 2, 2024 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, Persona 3 Reload will be available from day one on Game Passconfirming how much Microsoft cares about including some of the best Japanese productions of recent years in its catalog.