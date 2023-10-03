L’hero Of Persona 3 Reload he saw himself dedicate a trailer in which he is presented in the various activities he carries out, from the more normal ones such as study and work to the spectacular turn-based battles that we will have the opportunity to face in the game’s campaign.
Releasing on February 2, 2024 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, Persona 3 Reload will be available from day one on Game Passconfirming how much Microsoft cares about including some of the best Japanese productions of recent years in its catalog.
We tried it!
We tried Persona 3 Reload at Gamescom 2023 and were really impressed with it technical review carried out for the occasion by Atlus, which completely renewed the aesthetics of the game, originally published on PS2 in 2006.
That’s not all: in addition to the graphics, the developers they also improved the gameplay optimizing mechanics and controls to adapt them to current standards, with excellent results.
