The 4Gamers YouTube channel posted a 13 minute gameplay video Of Persona 3 Reload taken from the demo available to visitors to the Tokyo Games Show 2023 which is taking place these days.

The film, clearly entirely in Japanese, opens with an exchange of words between the characters and then immerses us headlong into the Tartarusthe immense and mysterious tower that stands in the middle of the city where the game is set and which appears at night during the Dark Hour, a sort of twenty-fifth hour between one day and another in which only the owners of a Persona they preserve memories.

Inside Tartarus players explore various procedurally generated plans. An element that has remained unchanged from the original game and, as explained in our review of Persona 3 Reload, perhaps it is also the element that has aged the worst of the title.