Person 3 is about to return in style with the long-awaited remake “Reload” but, in the meantime, the guys from Limited Run Games delight us with the announcement of a new physical version for the porting of the game, published on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Pre-orders for the three brand new physical editions of Persona 3 Portable will begin on September 29th directly on the official website of Limited Run Games: let’s find out what all three editions include and, obviously, their price.

Let’s start from“standard” edition with a price of 34.99 euros, which only includes the game cartridge: the essential minimum for fans of the series.

Let’s move on to an already more ambitious version: La Grimoire Editionat the price of 69.99 euros, includes the game, a Steelbook and an additional “Del Libro Grimorio” collector’s box.

Finally let’s talk about the luxurious SEES Edition which, at the price of 199.99 euros, includes everything we mentioned in the previous versions and, in addition, a series of truly exclusive accessories:

Certificate of authenticity (numbered)

Collectible cards of all the main characters

A special patch

A representative range of the SEES group

The game soundtrack on disc

A shadowbox with 1:1 replica of the Evoker weapon

A shadowbox with 3D details of a game scene

The exclusive briefcase box

We remind you that pre-orders for these exclusive physical versions of Persona 3 Portable will start on the official website of Limited Run Games on September 29th.