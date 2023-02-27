As in other chapters of the famous series Personalso in Persona 3 Portable we will find ourselves having to deal with the questions at school and tedious exams. However, these activities are not only side-by-side, but can level up various of our characteristics. To help you throughout the year, we have compiled the days, questions and answers of each question and exam in this guide, so that you can always be prepared.

Let’s not waste any more time and let’s sit together once again among the school desks!

April

4/8: Who is my favorite author? – “ Utsubo Kubota. “

“ 4/18: What kind of houses were there in the Jomon period? – “ Mud huts. “

“ 4/27: Do you know when numbers were invented? – “6000 years ago.“

May

5/6: What is the name of water low in calcium and magnesium? – “ Fresh water. “

“ 5/13: How fast does the Earth rotate near the equator? – “ About 1,700 km/h. “

“ 5/15: One of the foods on the family menu is “pan”. How would you translate it into English? – “ Breads. “

“ 5/19 (Exam): How would you translate “pan”? – “ Bread. “

“ 5/20 (Exam): How fast does the Earth rotate near the equator? – “ Faster than sound. “

“ 5/21 (Exam): What is the name of water rich in calcium and magnesium? – “ Hard water. “

“ 5/22 (Exam): Where is Kitora’s Mound? – “Nara.“

June

6/15: Fill in the blanks with the appropriate conjunction: “It rained all week, __ __ today it will rain again”. – “ AND… “

“ 6/17: What is it that gave rise to magic? – “ Shamanism. “

“ 6/22: Between manta rays, squid and jellyfish… Which of these is NOT a “sea devil”? – “ Jellyfish. “

“ 6/25: What form of natural magic was used to search for water sources? – “ Dowsing. “

“ 6/29: Which way does water turn in the northern hemisphere? – “It can go both ways.“

July

7/3: But there’s one thing you may not know about Murasaki Shikibu… And that’s the way his contributions are recognized around the world – “ The Global Heritage Pavilion. “

“ 7/8: Which of these sentences contains an interjection? – “ Hmm, I don’t know “

“ 7/9: What law served as the foundation for the development of feudalism? – “ Konden Einen Shizaihou. “

“ 7/10: What is the mystical study of Jewish texts called? – “ Kabbalah. “

“ 7/11: What title did Masakado assume? – “ Imperial prince. “

“ 7/14 (Exam): What form of natural magic was used to find sources of water? – “ Dowsing. “

“ 7/15 (Exam): Some Europeans call this creature “devil fish” and refuse to eat it. – “ Octopus. “

“ 7/16 (Exam): Who Established the Kamakura Shogunate? – “ Minamoto No Yoritomo. “

“ 7/17 (Exam): What is an example of a comma splice? – “I went, I learned.“

September

9/1: What is the phenomenon called when the electrical resistance is zero? – “ Superconductivity. “

“ 9/10: Hey, protagonist, what was the question? – “ Gochisou-sama. “

“ 9/11: What book helped promote the art of magic during the Renaissance? –” The Hermetic. “

“ 9/14: Which of these is NOT one of Japan’s bans on nuclear weapons? – “ I can’t let others produce. “

“ 9/26: What is the collective name of the four sacred numbers in numerology? – “The Tetrates.“

October

10/7: Do you know why a matador’s convertible top is red? – “ To excite the audience. “

“ 10/13 (Exam): What is the number one source of stress for women? – “ Husbands. “

“ 10/14 (Exam): Who Founded Numerology? – “ Moses. “

“ 10/15 (Exam): What is superconductivity? – “ No electrical resistance. “

“ 10/16 (Exam): The Ohnin War was one of the two incidents that started the Sengoku Era. What was the other? – “ Meiou shot. “

“ 10/19: How many calendar templates are there? – “ Fourteen. “

“ 10/22: Natto also comes from soybeans, but how do you make it? – “ Fermenting them. “

“ 10/23: Who was the founder of Theosophy, which gave rise to many magical societies? – “ Mrs. Blavatsky. “

“ 10/26: But which of these things is NOT Arabic? – “ Wrist watches. “

“ 10/29: What is that enzyme called? – “lactase.“

November

7/11: I’m sure you know what that means. – “ Winter mornings are pleasant. “

“ 11/12: What is the ancient Indian magical text I talked about today – “Upanishads.“

December

7/12: Which allotrope is made up of three oxygen atoms? – “ Ozone. “

“ 12/11: Do you know the answer? – “ Cactus. “

“ 12/14 (Exam): What year did the battle of Dan-no-ura start? – “ 1185. “

“ 12/15 (Exam): What element is found in ozone? – “ Oxygen. “

“ 12/16 (Exam): Which rule refers to the Lorentz force? – “ Left hand rule. “

“ 12/17 (Exam): Translate the following: “Fuyu wa tsutomete”. – “ Winter mornings are pleasant. “

“ 12/18 (Exam): Which plural is formed correctly? – “ Cactus. “

“ 12/21: What sorcery Himiko was said to have used? – “ Kido. “

“ 12/22: What is the feeling of happiness in a near-death experience called? – “Euphoria.“

January

1/8: Which is correct? – “ It’s wrong. “

“ 1/18: One was Media, who was the other? – “Circe.“

The new HD version of Persona 3 Portable, translated into Italian for the first time, is only available in digital format on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. And thanks to our guide you can rest assured when it comes to facing school exams and questions!