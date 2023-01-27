More than 13 years since the original release on PSP, Persona 3 Portable has returned to the limelight with a remastered version on consoles Playstation, Xboxes And Nintendo Switch, becoming one of the protagonists of our long winter afternoons, accompanying us on an adventure with unparalleled emotions. Like other chapters of the franchise, including the most recent ones, Persona 3 also features multiple endingsand for this very reason we have decided to help you in obtaining the possible epilogues!

Before continuing, we are afraid to make an important warning: the article will contain some spoilers regarding the main plotso we invite you to continue only if you are really sure you want to find out the epilogue of the game in advance or if you have finished at least one run.

Let’s start with the events of December 2ndday when ryōji And Aigis they face each other at Moonlight Bridge.

Aigis she is badly injured after fighting with ryōji, and will automatically no longer be a selectable character for the entire course of December. The members of the SEES so they decide to meet and face each other ryōjiwho will reveal to them that he is theAppraiseran entity born from the union of the twelve Shadows greater. This makes itself the reincarnation of Death itself, forcing the SEES having to defeat him by December 31st, the day on which he will allow a nyx (evil and recurring deity in the universe of Person) to destroy the world through an event called “The fall“. In these phases, another very important revelation is also made to us: ryōji in fact, he reveals that he already clashed about ten years ago with Aigisbut was defeated and locked inside a child, our protagonist.

In this way we pass to the successively more important dates: December 30 and 31. In the first Aigis finally returns to the ranks of the SEESwhile in the second we will finally be given the opportunity to face once and for all ryōji and its real nature.

An inevitable end

If the protagonist kills ryōjiall members of the SEES will lose memories related to the last year, with consequent loss of memories related to theDark Hour and their relationships. From this moment on life seems to have returned completely to normal, until the inevitable end of the world (as it never stopped) occurs and all humanity is erased from existence.

Also, if we choose this ending in New Game+, we will be able to benefit from some slight extra changes. In fact, we will have the possibility to choose with whom the protagonist will be able to spend the last moments of the game. However, this function allows us to select only the members of the SEES with whom we have reached a maximum bond and with whom we are romantically involved. The endings for the male lead will include our choice Aigis, Yukari, Fuuka or Mitsuruwhile endings for the female lead will include Aigis, Akihiko, Shinjiro or Ken. Obviously Aigis remains selectable for both protagonists as the “default” ending.

The real ending

The aforementioned ending, however, represents an “alternative” ending or (as we prefer to call it) “bad ending”, as there is an ending that will provide us with an explanation of the events that have just passed, placing itself by right as the “true ending”. If in fact we will save ryōjithe game will still continue for the entire month of January, giving us completely unexpected implications.

On January 31, members of the SEES they climb to the top of the tower Tartar to definitely deal with nyx. Along the way, however, they are confronted by Jin And Takayaalbeit with little difficulty. At the top of the tower, the group meets again ryōjinow transformed into the avatar of nyx.

These are the two endings proposed within Persona 3 Portable. Which of the two did you like more? Let us know in the comments!