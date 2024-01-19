If you are a physical collector and fan of the persona series, Limited Run Games has fulfilled your wishes, creating disc and cartridge editions of the remastered versions of Persona 3 Portable And Persona 4 Goldenalready available digitally on PlayStation 4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

These physical editions are coming very soon on Bazaar-Bazaarand can be purchased at the price of €69.99 via the links below:

If you are new customers you can use the code “AKIBAGAMERS” for 10% discount on the final price, while if you are already a customer of the store you can use the code “AKIBAGAMERS5” for 5% off. Shipping is free.