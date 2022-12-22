Atlus today released a new trailer of gameplay for Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Goldenin the form of a sort of video guide by Morgana which explains several features of the two games coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

With the release of this video the reservations for both games for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC, remembering however that they will still be available on day one also within the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

The trailer shows some gameplay sequences of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden, as well as explaining some of the game’s features, with the guidance of Morgana.

Atlus also announces that from today it is possible to pre-order Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC for € 19.99 each. For those who want both games, it is also possible to book a bundle that contains the two chapters of the Persona series in anticipation of the release of the January 19, 2023.

Both titles feature remastered graphics and offer a more comfortable gameplay experience thanks to different improvements features such as the introduction of different levels of difficulty, localization in different languages ​​and a handy new “Suspend Save” feature that allows you to resume the game from where you ended a session.

Both titles will be available digitally on January 19, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Steam, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, and will be launched directly on day one within the catalog of Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

Persona 3 Portable:

If I told you that there is a “hidden” hour between one day and the next… would you believe it? This unknown moment is “the Dark Hour”. An unusual calm envelops the city, people transform into creepy coffins and supernatural monsters called Shadows swarm everywhere. One night, the protagonist suffers an attack by these Shadows. When all hope now seems lost, the power of the heart, his Person, awakens.

Persona 4 Golden:

They say your soulmate will appear if you stare at a television on a rainy night… A strange rumor spreads in the country town of Inaba, the protagonist’s new home, as he begins a string of mysterious murders. As the protagonist and his companions pursue the truth, they will find themselves opening the door to another world.