ATLUS announces that from today it will be possible to pre-order the new editions of Persona 3 Portable And Persona 4 Golden. Both games will be available digitally at the introductory price of €19.99 eachwill also be available on some platforms a bundle that includes both titles at the introductory price of €38.99. Furthermore, as previously anticipated, the two chapters of the franchise will be available free of charge for all subscribers to the service Xbox Game Pass since the day of their release.

Before leaving you to a new trailer I remind you that Persona 3 Portable And Persona 4 Golden they will be available from January 19, 2023 on PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision.

Source: ATLUS via Gematsu