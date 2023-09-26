Limited Run Games has announced the physical editions of the remastered versions of Persona 3 Portable (originally released on PSP) e Persona 4 Golden (originally released on PS Vita) for PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Preorders for Persona 3 Portable they will leave on September 29th and they will close the November 12 via the Limited Run Games website, while those of Persona 4 Golden they will open the October 27.

Persona 3 Portable will be available in edition standard, Grimoire and SEEShere’s an overview of each.

Standard Edition

Includes a physical copy of Persona 3 Portable.

Grimoire Edition

Sold at the price of $69.99, it includes the base game, a slip cover, the box depicting the Grimoire and a steelbook case.

SEES Edition

Sold at the price of $199.99, includes the base game, a slip cover, the Grimoire box, a steelbook case, an individually numbered certificate of authenticity, SEES armband, character trading cards, soundtrack, patch of the school, 3D shadowbox of the All Out Attack, shadowbox replica of the Evoker in 1:1 scale.

The information regarding Persona 4 Golden will be released later. The two titles are available in digital format on Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Source: Limited Run Games Street Gematsu