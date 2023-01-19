ATLUS has released the launch trailer for Persona 3 Portable And Persona 4 Golden, both available today on consoles and PC. As previously anticipated, it will be possible to purchase the two chapters individually at the introductory price of €19.99 each or in a bundle that includes both of them for €38.99. But that is not all. Both titles are in fact available free of charge to all subscribers to the service Xbox Game Pass on both consoles and PC.

Before leaving you to the launch trailer, I remind you that you can find more information on the two chapters of Person in our previous article. Good vision!

Irvine, California – January 19, 2023 – ATLUS today launched two historic chapters of the Persona series, namely Persona 3 Portable™ And Persona 4 Golden™, available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Steam, PlayStation®4 and Nintendo Switch™. Furthermore, the two titles are now also present in the Xbox Game Pass catalog on consoles and PCs for all those who have a subscription to the service. This new version offers remastered graphics and a more comfortable gameplay experience thanks to specific improvements such as the introduction of different difficulty levels, localization in different languages ​​and a new convenient “Suspend Save” feature.

Both games are available for purchase on digital stores for €19.99 each. With Persona 3 Portable And Persona 4 Golden available on modern gaming platforms there has never been a better time than now for longtime Persona fans and those discovering the saga for the first time, as they can dive into these timeless RPG classics and enjoy a amazing trip.

Persona 3 Portable

If I told you that there is a “hidden” hour between one day and the next… would you believe it? This unknown moment is the “Dark Hour”. An unusual calm envelops the city, people transform into creepy coffins and supernatural monsters called Shadows swarm everywhere. One night, the protagonist suffers an attack by these Shadows. When all hope now seems lost, the power of the heart, his Person, awakens.

Persona 4 Golden

They say your soul mate will appear if you stare at a television on a rainy night… A strange rumor spreads in the country town of Inaba, the protagonist’s new home, as he begins a series of mysterious murders. As the protagonist and his companions pursue the truth, they will find themselves opening the door to another world.

Titles: Persona 3 Portable And Persona 4 Golden

Release date: January 19, 2023

Platforms: Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam (Persona 4 Golden released on Steam June 2020)

Price: €19.99 each. Digital bundle available on all platforms.

Languages: Voice acting: Japanese and English

Subtitles: EN, FR, IT, DE, ES, JP, KR, CN (Si+Tr)

Accessibility features: Persona 3 Portable And Persona 4 Golden have 5 or more accessibility tags that meet specific Xbox criteria.

