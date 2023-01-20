Katrina Leonoudakis, former Localization Coordinator of SAWposted a tweet to denounce how his old company didn’t include i translators Of Persona 3 Portable and 4 Golden in the credits, thus not acknowledging the work done.

Leonoudakis has repeatedly recalled how she herself requested the inclusion in the credits of FIGS Team, who worked for more than a year on the translation of the two games. He even did so in his farewell letter: “In my farewell letter to the company, I pressed them to credit the FIGS teams for all games, including the one I had to leave to go look for greener lawns. For me it was very important that everyone was in the credits.”

Considering the amount of text in the two games, the work done was enormous, moreover paid too little: “What a shame. After a whole year of translating, hundreds of questions we answered for them, we know how hard those translators worked. We also know that they were probably paid much less than us. The least we could do was put them in the credits.”

According to Leonoudakis, the choice to exclude them was: “One I spit in the face to every translator who worked tirelessly on the project.”

How to blame her? Often being put in the credits is not only a matter of prestige for the professional figures who have worked on a game, but also a concrete way to be able to demonstrate that they have done so, in case of presentation to another company. It is also a personal satisfaction to have the work done recognized.