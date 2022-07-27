Atlusthe company responsible for Shin Megami Tensei, Person, Catherine and Etrian Odyssey, to name a few, revealed the results of the annual survey in which players around the world were asked which titles of the company they want to see renewed in the form of remakes. The two most voted were Person 3 and Person 2.

The results were revealed at the Atlus Survey 2022 Results Special event broadcast in Japanese on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 26. Several titles could be picked in the survey, but nearly 79% of players chose Persona 3 remakes, Persona 3’s FES expansion, and Persona 3 Portable’s PSP port. The same percentage is found for Persona 2: Innocent Sin and its sequel Persona 2: Eternal Punishment, released only in Japan for PlayStation in 1999 and 2000 respectively.

There are three other stocks that exceed the 70% rate. Revelations: Persona (76%) is the first installment of the saga, launched on PSX in 1996. Just under 75% of the public wants a remake of Persona 4 and Persona 4: Golden, released on PS2 and PS Vita respectively in 2009 and in 2013.

Here is the Top 10

Persona 3 / Persona 3 FES / Persona 3 Portable and Persona 2: Innocent Sin / Persona 2 Eternal Punishment– 78.9%

Revelations: Persona – 76.3%

Persona 4 / Persona 4 Golden – 74.8%

Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha Series – 72.1%

Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers – 69.5%

Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse – 67.7%

Shin Megami Tensei IV – 65.3%

Digital Devil Saga: Avatar Tuner Series – 62.4%

Etrian Odyssey Series – 58%

Source: Twinfinite