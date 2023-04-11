In the last few hours they have been circulating on social networks images and videos very interesting about some of SEGA’s most beloved games from previous generations and no, this time we’re not talking about Sonic.

Jet Set Radiotitle released on Dreamcast that conquered the public with its carefree style and its sympathy, it would seem ready to return to the homes of gamers. This was announced by a Twitter account, Genki.

Genki has published some pictures portraying the main characters of Jet Set Radio, in a highly modernized version, on the streets of Shibuya. The photo went around the world and sparked the curiosity of many.

Whether it’s an upcoming remake or a new chapter in the beloved series? Soon to tell, but we can expect to receive new information in June, the time of big conferences and big announcements.

Interesting information about a possible remake of Persona 3: on the account of Dastanovich the images we share have taken off.

A short trailerof which there is no certainty of the veracity, would reveal the return of Persona 3 and Jet Set Radio in a new graphic design.

Remembering that these are rumorsnothing prevents SEGA nostalgics from dreaming of the return of these two great adventures, which may not be that far away!