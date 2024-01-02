Although at the moment we do not have a clear idea of ​​the type of games that will come to Xbox Game Pass during the first half of January 2024, The list of titles that will no longer be available on this platform in just a few days has already been confirmedand we will see quite large losses.

In total, it has been mentioned that five games will leave Xbox Game Pass on January 15, 2024. Here we find titles like Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden. This is the full list:

-Persona 3 Portable

-Persona 4 Golden

-Grand Theft Auto V

-Moto GP 22

-Garden Story

Without a doubt, GTA V, Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden They are the biggest losses of the service on this occasion. Let us remember that it was in January 2023 when the two Atlus titles joined this service. However, this does not mean that we will no longer see content from this company on this platform.

In addition to Persona 5 Tactics Now available, It is expected that Persona 3 Reloadthe remake of the third installment in the series, is available on Xbox Game Pass day one at the beginning of next February. On related topics, you can check out the new trailer for Persona 3 Reload here. Likewise, the series of Persona 5 exceeds 10 million units sold.

Editor's Note:

It's unfortunate that the deal with Atlus to put up the Persona games only lasted a year. While this was more than enough time to play and finish the third and fourth installments, there will always be players who will not be able to enjoy certain games until a certain time, and they may not be able to enjoy these titles in such an accessible way.

Via: Wario64